How to Watch Penguins at Canadiens

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Penguins head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.
    On Thursday night, fans will have the opportunity to watch quite a few good games, including a matchup between the Penguins and the Canadiens in Montreal.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18th, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

    Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Penguins have a 5-6-4 record and have been unable to get things firing on all cylinders. Pittsburgh has quite a bit of talent on its roster, but that is not translating to the ice. A win tonight over Montreal could help the Penguins gain momentum.

    On the other side of the rink, the Canadiens have had a much worse start to the season than the Penguins. They are just 4-12-2 coming into this matchup. Montreal does not appear to be a contender, but it still has time to turn things around.

    Both of these teams are in major need of picking up a win this evening. They are both hungry and this should become a very intriguing game to watch. Make sure to tune in.

    November
    18
    2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
