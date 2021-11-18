How to Watch Penguins at Canadiens

The Penguins head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

On Thursday night, fans will have the opportunity to watch quite a few good games, including a matchup between the Penguins and the Canadiens in Montreal.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18th, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

So far this season, the Penguins have a 5-6-4 record and have been unable to get things firing on all cylinders. Pittsburgh has quite a bit of talent on its roster, but that is not translating to the ice. A win tonight over Montreal could help the Penguins gain momentum.

On the other side of the rink, the Canadiens have had a much worse start to the season than the Penguins. They are just 4-12-2 coming into this matchup. Montreal does not appear to be a contender, but it still has time to turn things around.

Both of these teams are in major need of picking up a win this evening. They are both hungry and this should become a very intriguing game to watch. Make sure to tune in.

