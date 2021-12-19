How to Watch Penguins vs. Devils

On Sunday night in NHL action, the Penguins hit the road for a game against the Devils in New Jersey.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue on Sunday with quite a few great games for fans to watch. With COVID-19 cancelling four games today, fans should be happy that this game is still being played. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Penguins taking on the Devils in New Jersey.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: MSG+

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Penguins have opened up the year with a 16-8-5 record. Pittsburgh has looked like a potential contender this year; although it needs to be more consistent. In their last outing, the Penguins ended up beating the Sabres by a final score of 3-2 to mark their sixth straight win.

On the other side, the Devils have gotten off to a much different start this season. They are just 10-14-5 coming into this game. New Jersey needs to figure out how to put a few wins together immediately to turn its season around.

While the Penguins are favored to win this game and are red-hot entering this matchup, the Devils won't go down without a fight. They're starting to reach a desperation point.

