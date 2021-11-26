How to Watch Penguins at Islanders

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Friday night NHL action, the Penguins are set to head to New York for a matchup against the Islanders.
    Author:

    On Friday night, one intriguing NHL matchup to watch will feature the Penguins heading to New York to take on the Islanders.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season the Penguins have gone 9-6-4 and are looking to turn things up moving forward. If it can get to the point of firing on all cylinders, Pittsburgh could be a team to watch for a playoff spot. The Penguins have won four straight games entering this matchup and would love to keep that going.

    On the other side, the Islanders have struggled to begin the season. They hold a 5-9-2 record entering this game and have lost seven straight games. Getting back in the win column is a must.

    This should be a very interesting game between two teams that need to pick up wins. Pittsburgh may be favored, but these teams are fairly evenly matched. Be sure to watch live to see if the Islanders can snap their losing streak. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

