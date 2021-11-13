How to Watch Penguins at Senators

The shorthanded Senators host the Penguins as both teams are looking for a jump start.

The Penguins are off to an unexpected start to this season. They currently sit seventh in the Metropolitan division just a year after finishing first in the East division last year. Pittsburgh has a good opportunity to build off its last game which was an impressive win over the Panthers, who are leading the league in points.

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Penguins face a Senators team that is struggling out of the gate and was just shut out against the Kings and the great Jonathan Quick, who registered his 55th career shutout.

They are eighth in the Atlantic division, have lost six in a row and dropped nine out of their last 10 games.

Saying all that though, they've hit an incredibly rough patch really to no fault of their own as they have nine players in COVID-19 protocol. That includes four forwards, four defensemen and their goalie Matt Murray.

That mountain may just be too much for any team to climb.

Look for these Penguins to strike early as they look to build momentum for a very extended road trip that awaits.

