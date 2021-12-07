The Penguins and the Kraken both go for a second straight win Monday night.

The Penguins head to Seattle for their fourth game of a five-game road trip. They head to Washington on Friday to complete their trip away from home against their rivals, the Capitals.

How to Watch Penguins at Kraken Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was able to get its first win during this trip when they beat the Canucks 4–1 on Saturday night. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and improved the Penguins record to 11-8-5 on the year.

On Monday night, they will look to get their second straight win against a Kraken team that is playing its best hockey of the year.

The Kraken picked up their fifth win over their last seven games when they beat the Oilers 4–3 on Friday night. The win improved their record to 9-13-2 on the year as they continue to try and climb up the Pacific Division standings.

Seattle struggled to start its inaugural season but has been playing good hockey lately. On Monday night, the Kraken will look to keep it going in th first-ever game against the Penguins.

