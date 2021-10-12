The Penguins visit the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions to kick off the NHL season.

The puck drops on a new NHL season Tuesday night as Pittsburgh travels to Tampa to take on the Lightning.

How to Watch Penguins at Lightning:

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

A year after divisions were shuffled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL has gone back to its usual setup.

The Penguins get the task of trying to take down the two-time defending champs in their home opener.

Pittsburgh finished first in the East Division last season with 77 points but was upset by the Islanders in the first round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay won its second straight Stanley Cup, beating the Canadiens in the finals. It was the third title in franchise history.

The Lightning are looking to become just the fourth franchise ever to win at least three in a row. Montreal did it twice, winning five in a row in the 1950s and four in a row in the '70s. The Maple Leafs also did it twice, winning three in a row in the '40s and '60s. The Islanders were the only other team to do it and they won four in a row in the '80s.

The journey to join that exclusive club starts Tuesday night when Tampa Bay hosts the Penguins in Amalie Arena.

