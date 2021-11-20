How to Watch Penguins at Maple Leafs

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Saturday NHL action, the Penguins will hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
    Author:

    On the Saturday schedule, there are quite a few good NHL games to watch. One of those matchups will come between the Penguins and Maple Leafs in Toronto.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    You can live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Penguins have had a rough start to the season. They have gone 6-6-4 so far this year and need to figure things out soon. Beating the Maple Leafs on the road in Toronto would be a big momentum boost for them.

    For the Maple Leafs, the season has gotten off to a great start. They are an impressive 12-5-1 so far this season and are looking like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Toronto has been dominant this season and will look to continue that dominance against the Penguins.

    Make sure to tune in to this matchup. Both of these teams are hungry for wins, and the Penguins know that this is a chance to make a strong statement to the rest of the NHL. 

    This should be a very intriguing and entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    baseball field
    Baseball

    How to Watch Arizona Fall League Championship

    13 seconds ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter, Preliminaries

    13 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17189934
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Maple Leafs

    13 seconds ago
    Calgary Flames
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Islanders

    13 seconds ago
    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal at Stanford

    13 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Wizards

    13 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn at South Carolina

    13 seconds ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy