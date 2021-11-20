How to Watch Penguins at Maple Leafs

In Saturday NHL action, the Penguins will hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

On the Saturday schedule, there are quite a few good NHL games to watch. One of those matchups will come between the Penguins and Maple Leafs in Toronto.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Penguins have had a rough start to the season. They have gone 6-6-4 so far this year and need to figure things out soon. Beating the Maple Leafs on the road in Toronto would be a big momentum boost for them.

For the Maple Leafs, the season has gotten off to a great start. They are an impressive 12-5-1 so far this season and are looking like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Toronto has been dominant this season and will look to continue that dominance against the Penguins.

Make sure to tune in to this matchup. Both of these teams are hungry for wins, and the Penguins know that this is a chance to make a strong statement to the rest of the NHL.

This should be a very intriguing and entertaining game to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.