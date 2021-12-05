How to Watch Penguins at Canucks

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night in NHL action, the Penguins will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Canucks.
    The Saturday schedule around the NHL is one that most fans will love to see. There are plenty of intriguing games to watch and quite a few games that should be very entertaining. One of those matchups will feature the Penguins hitting the road for a tough showdown against the Canucks.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Penguins have begun the season with a 10-8-5 record. They have looked solid at times, but have not figured out the consistency side of things. Pittsburgh has lost three straight games and needs to find a way to get back in the win column tonight.

    On the other side of the ice, the Canucks have gone 8-14-2 to start the year. Vancouver desperately needs to find a way to put a few wins together to turn their season around. Over their last six games, they have gone 2-4 and need a win tonight as well.

    Both of these teams are in major need of coming through with a big win. These two teams are fairly evenly matched, which makes this a potentially entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
