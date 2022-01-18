How to Watch Penguins at Golden Knights

The Penguins wrap up their six-game road trip on Monday night when they visit the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

The Penguins head to Las Vegas Monday night with a 3-2 record on their current six-game road trip and are looking to head home with a winning record. They have alternated wins and losses through the first five games, as the Penguins beat the Sharks 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

The two losses on this road trip are the only losses over the last 14 for Pittsburgh, as the Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

They'll look to stay hot against a Golden Knights team that has had their last two games postponed.

Vegas was supposed to play a two-game road trip in Canada against the Oilers and Flames, but had those games postponed.

The Golden Knights hope the mini break will get them back on track after losing two in a row and four of their last five. It has been their worst stretch of since the beginning of the season, but they are still in first place in the Pacific Division.

