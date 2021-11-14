How to Watch Penguins at Capitals

The Pittsburgh Penguins travel to Washington to play the Capitals with the chance to get Sidney Crosby back after he was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

The Capitals go for their fourth straight win as they cruise in the Metropolitan division. They only sit behind the division-leading Hurricanes by a point and look to leapfrog them when they host one of their biggest rivals in the Penguins.

Their last win was truly historic. Alexander Ovechkin scored his 742nd career goal in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets. That number is significant because it broke a tie with Bobby Hull for fourth on the all-time scoring list.

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals Today

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ovechkin certainly won't be focused on that in this matchup, as Sidney Crosby is eligible to return after being on the COVID-19 protocol list. The Penguins will need him, as they are coming off a disappointing loss to Ottawa.

They also could get their head coach Mike Sullivan and four other players back from protocols, completely altering the projections for this game. The Caps can't underestimate this club regardless because whenever these two are flying around the ice, fans are bound to see some of the best matchups this league has to offer.

Regional restrictions may apply.