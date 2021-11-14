How to Watch Penguins at Capitals

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pittsburgh Penguins travel to Washington to play the Capitals with the chance to get Sidney Crosby back after he was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.
    Author:

    The Capitals go for their fourth straight win as they cruise in the Metropolitan division. They only sit behind the division-leading Hurricanes by a point and look to leapfrog them when they host one of their biggest rivals in the Penguins. 

    Their last win was truly historic. Alexander Ovechkin scored his 742nd career goal in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets. That number is significant because it broke a tie with Bobby Hull for fourth on the all-time scoring list. 

    How to Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals Today

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ovechkin certainly won't be focused on that in this matchup, as Sidney Crosby is eligible to return after being on the COVID-19 protocol list. The Penguins will need him, as they are coming off a disappointing loss to Ottawa. 

    They also could get their head coach Mike Sullivan and four other players back from protocols, completely altering the projections for this game. The Caps can't underestimate this club regardless because whenever these two are flying around the ice, fans are bound to see some of the best matchups this league has to offer. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_7213575
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Capitals

    just now
    USATSI_17156863
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Bruins

    just now
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Rangers

    just now
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Hornets

    just now
    Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half at Staples Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Rockets

    just now
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Hawks

    1 hour ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy