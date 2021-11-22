How to Watch Penguins at Jets

The Penguins wrap up their three-game Canadian swing as they face the red-hot Jets in Winnipeg.

The Penguins have won two games on their trip to Canada, but now they head to Winnipeg, which boasts a 7-1-1 home record, including three consecutive wins at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets come in having dropped two straight games against Vancouver and Edmonton. They also will be looking to avenge their 7–2 loss from the last time the Penguins came to Winnipeg in 2019.

Match Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Penguins center Sidney Crosby thrives when playing in his home country, as he's picked up points in 14 of his last 17 games in Canadian cities. In those 17 games, Crosby has tallied 22 points.

Since returning from a wrist injury in late October, Crosby has only managed one goal in five games.

Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor is fourth in the National Hockey League in goals with 12 and has 22 points in 17 games.

The matchup of the game is going to be the Jets 11th-ranked power play unit against the Penguins top-ranked penalty kill. Pittsburgh is stopping 89.1% of their opponents’ penalties so far this season. For all the success the penalty killing has had, their power play unit has been quite the opposite, converting just 11.5% of its opportunities, last in the league.

The Penguins are 13-3-0 in their last 16 meetings against the Jets and are 6-2-0 in their last eight visits to Winnipeg.

