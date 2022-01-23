Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-10-5) and Winnipeg Jets (17-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Winnipeg Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 19:10 per game.

Kris Letang has three goals and 32 assists to total 35 points (1.0 per game).

Sidney Crosby has 31 total points for Pittsburgh, with 10 goals and 21 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a 2.1 goals against average, and 848 saves. His .928 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 37 games for Winnipeg, good for 40 points.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the impact players on offense for Winnipeg with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 12 assists in 37 games.

Andrew Copp is a top player on offense for Winnipeg with 11 goals and 16 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a .912 save percentage (21st in the league), with 893 total saves, conceding 86 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)

