Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-10-5) and Winnipeg Jets (17-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Winnipeg Stats
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 19:10 per game.
- Kris Letang has three goals and 32 assists to total 35 points (1.0 per game).
- Sidney Crosby has 31 total points for Pittsburgh, with 10 goals and 21 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a 2.1 goals against average, and 848 saves. His .928 save percentage is second-best in the league.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 37 games for Winnipeg, good for 40 points.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the impact players on offense for Winnipeg with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 12 assists in 37 games.
- Andrew Copp is a top player on offense for Winnipeg with 11 goals and 16 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has a .912 save percentage (21st in the league), with 893 total saves, conceding 86 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
