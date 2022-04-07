Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Wainwright and JT Brubaker are the scheduled starters when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, at 4:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cardinals' .244 batting average ranked 11th in the league.
- Last season the Cardinals had the No. 20 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (706 total runs).
- Last year the Cardinals ranked 19th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates scored the fewest runs in the league last season with just 609 (3.8 per game).
- The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt finished last season with a .294 batting average while adding 31 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .255 last season with a team-high 34 home runs and 105 RBI.
- Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.
- Tyler O'Neill finished with a .560 SLG and 34 homers while driving in 80 runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Last season, Bryan Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.
- Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
- Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.
Cardinals and Pirates Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/12/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)