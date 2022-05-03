How to Watch Predators at Avalanche Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Predators hit the road on Tuesday to begin their first round series against the Avalanche.

The Predators snuck into the playoffs with 97 points, three more than the Golden Knights for the last wild-card. They were sitting in the first wild-card, but got jumped by the Stars at the end of the regular season and now must take on the No. 1 seed Avalanche in the first round.

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Predators head into the playoffs losers of four of their last five, including a 5-4 loss to the last place Coyotes in their regular season finale.

The one win during that stretch, though, was a 5-4 shootout win against the Avalanche. Tuesday they will look to do it again as they try and steal a game from the Avalanche on the road.

The Avalanche won just once against the Predators this year and will be looking to reverse that trend as they try and follow up their great regular season with a run to the Stanley Cup.

Despite the 1-3 record against Nashville this year, the Avalanche are still a huge favorite in this series, but they need to protect home ice in game one on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
