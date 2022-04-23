How to Watch Predators at Lightning

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Predators will hit the road to take on the Lightning in Tampa on Saturday in NHL action.

On Saturday, there will be quite a few great games for NHL fans to watch on the schedule. With the playoffs right around the corner, teams are making their final push to either get into the postseason or improve their seeding. One game to keep an eye on will feature the Predators traveling to Tampa to face off against the Lightning.

How to Watch the Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream the Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Predators have gone 44-28-5. Nashville has a chance to compete in the playoffs and should not be taken lightly. In their last game, the Predators ended up beating the Flames by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lightning hold a 47-22-8 record. Just like the Predators, the Lightning are a team that could make some noise in the playoffs. Last time out, Tampa Bay ended up beating the Maple Leafs by a final score of 8-1.

Both of these teams are going to be teams to watch closely the rest of the way this year. Going head-to-head will provide fans with a ton of great hockey to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

