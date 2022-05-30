How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes Game 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers will try to break the Hurricanes' home playoff game win streak and advance to the semifinals against the Lightning.

The Rangers pulled off a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday to force a game seven tonight in North Carolina. Both teams have won all of their home games in this round of the playoffs, so tonight's game will certainly be in the Hurricanes' favor.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Rangers found their momentum early in the first period. Tyler Motte started the scoring with a goal seven and a half minutes in to take the lead. Mika Zibanejad extended the lead to two just two and a half minutes later. 

Filip Chytil made it 3-0 shortly into the second period before Brady Skjei finally put the Canes on the board. Chytil put another one in to put the Rangers back on top by three. Vincent Trocheck cut the lead back to two before heading into the locker room for the second intermission.

Artemi Panarin scored the fifth goal for the Rangers with twelve left to play in the game and with some great defending and goalkeeping, a seventh game was officially forced. 

For the Rangers, they will look to break the Canes' home win streak tonight and move on to the next round. At no point was it expected that the Rangers would compete so valiantly against a very strong Hurricanes team this year, but they will look to finish the competition with a win in Carolina this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes Game 7

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Mets

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Championships: Individual National Championship

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy