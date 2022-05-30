How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes Game 7

The Rangers will try to break the Hurricanes' home playoff game win streak and advance to the semifinals against the Lightning.

The Rangers pulled off a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday to force a game seven tonight in North Carolina. Both teams have won all of their home games in this round of the playoffs, so tonight's game will certainly be in the Hurricanes' favor.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Rangers found their momentum early in the first period. Tyler Motte started the scoring with a goal seven and a half minutes in to take the lead. Mika Zibanejad extended the lead to two just two and a half minutes later.

Filip Chytil made it 3-0 shortly into the second period before Brady Skjei finally put the Canes on the board. Chytil put another one in to put the Rangers back on top by three. Vincent Trocheck cut the lead back to two before heading into the locker room for the second intermission.

Artemi Panarin scored the fifth goal for the Rangers with twelve left to play in the game and with some great defending and goalkeeping, a seventh game was officially forced.

For the Rangers, they will look to break the Canes' home win streak tonight and move on to the next round. At no point was it expected that the Rangers would compete so valiantly against a very strong Hurricanes team this year, but they will look to finish the competition with a win in Carolina this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.