How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 3 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday for the third game of their best-of-seven series with the Penguins.

The Rangers bounced back from a tough triple-overtime loss to the Penguins in Game 1 to get a 5-2 win on Thursday night.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 3 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Rangers used goals by five different players to get back even in the series. The game was tied at one at the end of the first period, but the Rangers would score four of the next five goals to put the game on ice and earn a split at home.

They lost home-ice advantage in the first game but can get it right back on Saturday with a win at Pittsburgh in Game 3.

The Penguins, though, will be looking to take control of the series and defend their home ice with a win.

The Penguins came out flat in Game 2 but still were able to escape New York with a split and have to like where they are at in the series.

They would have loved to get the Game 2 win but now all they have to do is win each of their games at home and they will steal the first-round series from the Rangers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Rangers at Penguins Game 3

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
