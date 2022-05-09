How to Watch Rangers at Penguins Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 against the Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers will go back to star goalie Igor Shesterkin for Game 4 after he was lifted following a four-goal first period in Saturday's 7-4 Game 3 loss. The Penguins have taken a 2-1 lead in front of veteran journeyman Louis Domingue after Pittsburgh lost its top two goalies.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tristan Jarry, who worked 58 games before sustaining a lower body injury in mid-April, remains out for Pittsburgh. Backup Casey DeSmith left Wednesday's Game 1 triple overtime win during the second extra session and is out for the season after surgery.

New York is without right wing Barclay Goodrow (lower body), while defenseman Ryan Lindgren is day-to-day and hasn't played since Game 1. 

Shesterkin was pulled with the Rangers trailing 4-1 and New York responded by tying the game. But Danton Heinen beat backup Alexandar Georgiev at 11:02 in the third period to give Pittsburgh the lead and the Penguins sealed the win with a pair of empty net goals.

Jeff Carter and Evan Rodrigues scored two goals each for Pittsburgh on Saturday and Rodrigues added an assist. The Penguins were 2-of-3 on the power play and blocked 15 shots.

Center Andrew Copp has three goals in the series for the Rangers, while centerman Jake Guentzel has scored in each game for Pittsburgh, including a pair of goals in Game 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Penguins Game 4

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 4

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty net goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Pirates

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
soccer fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch All Boys vs. Temperley

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch ROOT Sports Northwest Without Cable

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy