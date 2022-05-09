How to Watch Rangers at Penguins Game 4

The Penguins take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 against the Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers will go back to star goalie Igor Shesterkin for Game 4 after he was lifted following a four-goal first period in Saturday's 7-4 Game 3 loss. The Penguins have taken a 2-1 lead in front of veteran journeyman Louis Domingue after Pittsburgh lost its top two goalies.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Tristan Jarry, who worked 58 games before sustaining a lower body injury in mid-April, remains out for Pittsburgh. Backup Casey DeSmith left Wednesday's Game 1 triple overtime win during the second extra session and is out for the season after surgery.

New York is without right wing Barclay Goodrow (lower body), while defenseman Ryan Lindgren is day-to-day and hasn't played since Game 1.

Shesterkin was pulled with the Rangers trailing 4-1 and New York responded by tying the game. But Danton Heinen beat backup Alexandar Georgiev at 11:02 in the third period to give Pittsburgh the lead and the Penguins sealed the win with a pair of empty net goals.

Jeff Carter and Evan Rodrigues scored two goals each for Pittsburgh on Saturday and Rodrigues added an assist. The Penguins were 2-of-3 on the power play and blocked 15 shots.

Center Andrew Copp has three goals in the series for the Rangers, while centerman Jake Guentzel has scored in each game for Pittsburgh, including a pair of goals in Game 1.

