Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers will look to even the score tonight on their home ice at Madison Square Garden.

The Hurricanes currently lead the Rangers 2-1 in the second round of playoffs. This season, the Rangers are 27-10-4 at home while the Hurricanes are 29-8-4 at home. Any sports fan knows that home-field advantage is just that; an advantage. The Rangers' hope is that they can offer some statistics to support that theory with a win tonight.

How to Watch the Hurricanes at Rangers Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream the Watch Hurricanes at Rangers Game 4 game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With games one and two being close at 2-0 and 2-1, respectively, a more conservative tone was expected for game three. The aggression brought forth in game three was a bit shocking and is likely to carry into tonight's game. 

The Hurricanes' Max Domi took a cheap shot at the Rangers' Ryan Lindgren as the clock ran out at the end of game three. Understandably frustrated, Lindgren slashed Domi with his stick before the two squared up. While the refs tried to break it up, it was clear tempers were still flaring even in the press room after the game.

With the fireworks that concluded game three, game four is expected to be fiery. With the Rangers' home crowd behind them, the energy should be high and it should be an exciting and physical game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Hurricanes at Rangers Game 4

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
