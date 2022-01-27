Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets looking to win their third straight game.

The Rangers take a quick trip to Columbus on Thursday night before they head back to New York for a five-game homestand. They have won their last two games and five of their last six.

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday they were able to beat the Kings 3-2 in a shootout to keep themselves in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Thursday night they will look to get a third straight win against a Blue Jackets team that has lost three straight.

Columbus will be playing for the second straight day on Thursday, as it got shut out Wednesday night against the Flames. Nothing went right for the Blue Jays in the 6-0 loss.

It was the third straight loss, all at home, for the Blue Jackets and has dropped them to 18-21-1 for the season. They have slid to fifth in the Metropolitan Division with the three straight losses.

Columbus is also falling behind in the wild-card race and is desperate to get some wins.

Thursday night it won't be easy as they try and take down one of the best teams in the NHL this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

