How to Watch New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers continue their road trip Thursday when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

The Rangers play the third of a four-game road trip Thursday, looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday.

How to Watch New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for New York, dropped the Rangers to 36-16-5 and kept them six points back of the Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Thursday they will look to get back on track against a Blues team that has lost four straight games.

Their struggles continued on Tuesday when they lost at home to the Senators 4-1. The loss to Ottawa comes on the heels of them losing the last three of a four-game road trip.

The Blues are now 32-17-7 and have allowed the Wild to climb within two points of them for second place in Central Division.

The Blues have been struggling but need to get this win before they head to Nashville on Saturday to take on the rival Predators.

Both of these teams are firmly in the playoffs but are in need of wins to stay ahead of the division standings.

