How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

On Saturday in NHL action, the Rangers will hit the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is winding down and the playoffs will be here before we know it. With that in mind, every game becomes important for teams fighting to earn a playoff berth or teams who want to move up in the standings. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Rangers traveling to Boston to take on the Bruins.

How to Watch the New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC National Feed (East)

Ahead of today's game, the Rangers have put together a very successful season. They hold a 51-21-6 record and look the part of a potential Stanley Cup contender. New York is coming off of a big 6-3 victory over the Islanders in its last game.

On the other side of the ice, the Bruins have a 47-25-5 record at this point in the year. Boston, just like the Rangers, appears to be a serious contender heading into postseason play. Last time out, the Bruins ended up losing to the Penguins by a final score of 4-0.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are talented enough to make a deep run in the playoffs. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

