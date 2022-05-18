Rangers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rangers and Hurricanes hook up Wednesday night in game one of their second round series.

The Rangers and Hurricanes both survived game seven's in their first-round series and will now meet with a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV

The Rangers needed to win three straight games after going down 3-1 to the Penguins and they did just that. They finished it off by winning on Sunday in overtime of game seven.

Mika Zibanejad scored with just 5:45 left in the game to tie it at three and then Artemi Panarin buried a shot 4:46 into overtime to give the Rangers the first-round series win.

They get a shot at the Metropolitan Division champion Hurricanes in the second round.

The Hurricanes survived a tough series from the Bruins in round one, winning each of the four games they played at home.

The Hurricanes took care of business at home but lost all three of the games at Boston in the first-round series.

They hope the home fortunes continue on Wednesday night as it looks to get a quick one-game lead on the visiting Rangers.

Regional restrictions may apply.