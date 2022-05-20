How to Watch Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2

The Hurricanes go for a two-game lead on the Rangers in their second-round series with New York

The Hurricanes protected their home ice on Wednesday night when they got a late third-period goal by Sebastian Aho to tie the game at one and then Ian Cole scored 3:12 into overtime to get the game one win.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Rangers seemed in control of the game and primed to steal a road win in the first game, but the late goal and an unlucky bounce sent them home with the loss.

The Hurricanes got just 26 shots on goal, but they made two of them count and can now take control of the series with another home win on Friday night.

The Rangers, though, will look to try and bounce back after their heartbreaking loss and even the series.

The Rangers have to be disappointed with the loss, but they did outplay the Hurricanes for most of the game and will look to do it again on Friday.

The Rangers have to feel like they were the better team and can get a big road win in game two and send the series to New York even at one game apiece.

