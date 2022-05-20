How to Watch Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes go for a two-game lead on the Rangers in their second-round series with New York

The Hurricanes protected their home ice on Wednesday night when they got a late third-period goal by Sebastian Aho to tie the game at one and then Ian Cole scored 3:12 into overtime to get the game one win.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Rangers seemed in control of the game and primed to steal a road win in the first game, but the late goal and an unlucky bounce sent them home with the loss.

The Hurricanes got just 26 shots on goal, but they made two of them count and can now take control of the series with another home win on Friday night.

The Rangers, though, will look to try and bounce back after their heartbreaking loss and even the series.

The Rangers have to be disappointed with the loss, but they did outplay the Hurricanes for most of the game and will look to do it again on Friday.

The Rangers have to feel like they were the better team and can get a big road win in game two and send the series to New York even at one game apiece.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 2

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1002136267h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012009394h
College Baseball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

By Alex Barthjust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barthjust now
FX
entertainment

How to Watch NYT Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course Special

By Kristofer Habbas52 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy