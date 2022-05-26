How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

The Rangers and Hurricanes will face off in a huge playoff game on Thursday evening, game five of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the race for the Stanley Cup in full effect, NHL fans will have two great games to watch on Thursday. First up will be the Rangers traveling to Carolina for game five against the Hurricanes. Coming into this game, the series is tied at 2-2, and both of these teams will be looking for a pivotal 3-2 lead with a win tonight.

How to Watch the New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game Five Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV:

Ahead of today's game, the Rangers know how important picking up a win on the road would be. Having a chance to head home and close out the series in New York would be a massive advantage. A lot of riding on tonight's game for both squads.

For the Hurricanes, avoiding an elimination game in New York is a must. At the very least forcing a game seven in Carolina would be a huge relief.

Both of these teams have been playing great hockey all season long. There is no question that they are going to put on a show tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the huge game-five victory this evening.

