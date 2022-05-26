Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers and Hurricanes will face off in a huge playoff game on Thursday evening, game five of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the race for the Stanley Cup in full effect, NHL fans will have two great games to watch on Thursday. First up will be the Rangers traveling to Carolina for game five against the Hurricanes. Coming into this game, the series is tied at 2-2, and both of these teams will be looking for a pivotal 3-2 lead with a win tonight.

How to Watch the New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game Five Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Rangers know how important picking up a win on the road would be. Having a chance to head home and close out the series in New York would be a massive advantage. A lot of riding on tonight's game for both squads.

For the Hurricanes, avoiding an elimination game in New York is a must. At the very least forcing a game seven in Carolina would be a huge relief. 

Both of these teams have been playing great hockey all season long. There is no question that they are going to put on a show tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the huge game-five victory this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345438
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_16506728
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
imago1010740374h
LUX Fight League 22 Challenge

How to Watch LUX Fight League 22 Challenge

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_17845149
College Baseball

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1012210659h
College Softball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Texas vs Arkansas

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy