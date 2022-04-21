How to Watch Rangers at Islanders

It’s a battle between New York rivals when the Rangers take on the Islanders on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the Rangers and Islanders are set to face off. The Rangers have clinched a spot in the playoffs while the Islanders are on the outside looking in.

With each passing game, the regular season is getting closer to concluding.

How to Watch New York Rangers at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+2

Live Stream: You can stream New York Rangers at New York Islanders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Islanders have had a disappointing season, sitting at fifth in the Metropolitan Division with just 80 points. As such, they’re the top seed in the Eastern Conference that’s not making the playoffs.

Over their last 10 games, the Islanders have lost four games, including two consecutive. The last two times these teams faced off, the Rangers came out on top.

The Rangers have been spectacular to this point, earning the fourth-most points in the West. With 106 points on the season, they’re second in the Metropolitan Division.

They’re currently on a three-game winning streak entering this contest, getting hot at the right time in the season. With just over ons week until the close of the regular season, the Rangers have a chance to rise in the standings.

While the Islanders are eliminated from the postseason, this is a game they’d like to win. Beating a team in the same state always warrants bragging rights. If the Islanders do find a way to win, they'll tie the regular-season series at two games each.

Regional restrictions may apply.