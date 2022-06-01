How to Watch Rangers vs. Lightning Game One

Two of the best in the Eastern Conference will look to make a Stanley Cup Finals appearance when the Rangers take on the Lightning in game one on Wednesday.

In game one of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Rangers will host the Lightning. The Rangers won the regular-season series over the Lightning in a three-game sweep. Regardless, the postseason is completely different and Tampa Bay is hot.

Game one will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups and are now one series away from another appearance. A roster full of battle-tested players, Tampa Bay knows exactly what it takes to win big games down the stretch of the postseason.

In Tampa Bay’s last series, it only took four games to sweep the Panthers. Nikita Kucherov has been spectacular in the postseason thus far, producing 15 total points.

On the flip side, the Rangers haven’t won it all since 1994. However, they’re a young and eager team that has a chance of this being their year.

In the series prior, New York beat the Hurricanes in a game seven to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a gritty series win that was headlined by the play of Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox.

Game two will once again be at home for New York on Friday night. From there, the series will pivot to Tampa Bay for games three and four.

Regional restrictions may apply.