How to Watch Rangers at Lightning Game Six

How to Watch NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 6: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning can lock up a third straight trip to Stanley Cup Final with a home-ice win on Saturday night in game six against the Rangers.

The Rangers have lost three straight games in the Eastern Conference Final and now face elimination. But New York has been here before as it is 5-0 in elimination games in this year's playoffs. The Lightning, however, are 6-1 at home in the postseason and have won their last six games at Amalie Arena.

How to Watch NHL Eastern Conference Final Game Six: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Game Six between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

With a win, Tampa Bay advances to meet the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Colorado completed a sweep of the Oilers on Monday to reach the final for the first time since 2001.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team since the Islanders (1980-83) to win at least three consecutive Stanley Cups. They've had to do it the hard way this year, without home-ice advantage in any series.

The Rangers, meanwhile, trailed the Penguins 3-1 in the first round before storming back to win the series and were behind the Hurricanes in the second round 3-2. They won game six at home before handing Carolina its lone home-ice loss of the playoffs in game seven.

Ondrej Palat scored the game-winner in game five at Madison Square Garden, scoring at 18:10 of the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock. Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter for the 3-1 final score. Tampa Bay could get center Brayden Point back for game six. He hasn't played since game seven of the first round against the Maple Leafs.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
