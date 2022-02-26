Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins and Rangers clash in a meeting between two teams fighting for position in the Metropolitan.

Both the Penguins and the Rangers have been near to the top of the NHL in points all season. Pittsburgh, however, is currently on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Penguins vs Rangers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

You can stream the Penguins vs Rangers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this losing streak, the Penguins were on a four-game winning streak. The Rangers have won five of their last six games and are on a two-game winning streak.

The Rangers are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. New York had goals from Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad, Barclay Goodrow, and Chris Kreider.

This rangers team is rolling right now, and playing some of the best hockey in the NHL. Goaltender Igor Shesterskin is 25-5-3 this year and he is a big reason why.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has had five points in the last four games and Sidney Crosby has had four points in that span.

Pittsburgh will need to win this game to avoid going on a four-game slide, though it won't be easy considering how well the Rangers have been playing.

Tune into ABC at 3 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

