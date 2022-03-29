Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers head to Pittsburgh on Tuesday looking to leap-frog the Penguins into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

A single point separates the Rangers and Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings, and New York can jump into second place with a regulation win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers have won four of their last five games, including a 5-4 overtime win against the Sabres on Sunday. K'Andre Miller got the game-winner 2:02 into the extra period, his sixth of the season.

New York led 2-0 on a pair of goals by Frank Vatrano before Buffalo roared back for a 3-2 lead. Artemi Panarin's 17th goal of the season put the Rangers back on top 4-3 at 3:52 of the third period before the Sabres tied it at 13:07 on the power play.

The Penguins demolished the Red Wings on Sunday 11-2. Evgeni Malkin notched the 15th hat trick of his career in the blowout, and it was his first three-goal game in more than four years. 

The Rangers hammered Pittsburgh at Madison Square Garden on Friday 5-1 behind two goals from Chris Kreider, who is third in the NHL with 44 this season. The Penguins won the first meeting in Pittsburgh on Feb. 26 as Malkin scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory as Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots.

Regional restrictions may apply.

