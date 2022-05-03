Penguins vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game One: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins head to New York to take on the Rangers in the first game of the series.

The Penguins finished in the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division with 103 points, seven back of the Rangers and three up on the Capitals.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game One Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game One on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They avoided being a wild card but still must take on a Rangers team that had a great season to get back to the playoffs.

The Penguins stumbled into the playoffs, winning just seven of their last 17 games. Three of those losses came to the Rangers and they played New York three times in two weeks and lost.

They did beat the Rangers in the first meeting of the year 1-0 but have struggled against them this season.

The Penguins will look to snap that losing streak and get a huge game one win on the road on Tuesday.

This year, the Rangers will be looking to continue their dominance over the Penguins and keep ahold of home-ice advantage.

New York heads into the playoffs fresh off a win against the Capitals in the regular-season finale.

