How to Watch Red Wings at Rangers

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings and Dylan Larkin take on Chris Kreider and the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wings are 29-35-10 this season through 74 games. With only seven games after this all but two against playoff locks, they have the opportunity beat a couple of playoff teams.

They are coming off of a 3-0 win against the No. 2 team in the East. 

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Filip Zadina, Adam Erne, and Moritz Seider all scored in that win over the Hurricanes.

The Rangers are one of the six teams in the East who have already locked in a playoff spot including the Panthers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Lightning, and Penguins.

At 48-21-6 this season, they surpassed 100 points still with seven games left to play.

New York ranks No. 3 in goals scored against them only giving up 188 goals in 75 games -- an average of 2.5 goals per game. 

New York is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -2.5 goals. They don't predict this game to be close with a final score favoring the blue and red.

