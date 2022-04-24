How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings and Devils must move on quickly to bounce back from their tough losses yesterday. They meet on Sunday afternoon.

The 1995 Stanley Cup Finals rematch is underway. Both the Red Wings and Devils are coming off of tough losses but have to shut it out of their memories as this game is a quick turnaround and will be one of the first games of this stacked Sunday NHL schedule. 

The Red Wings are coming off a loss against the Penguins in the third and final game of their season series. The Penguins won the series 2-1 by putting a 7-2 stomping on the Red Wings. Evgeni Malkin led the way by scoring two goals and Sidney Crosby added another goal and assist as Pittsburgh won comfortably. 

The Red Wings did tie the game up at two goals apiece after the Penguins got off to a 2-0 lead. They'll have to have a short memory as they travel to New Jersey less than 24 hours later. 

The Devils are coming off a tough loss in a different way after a close 3-2 defeat against the Hurricanes yesterday. They had a 2-0 lead nearly halfway through the third period but Carolina was able to knot it all up by the end of regulation.

Seth Jarvis scored early on in the overtime period to complete the comeback for Carolina's third win. in a row and New Jersey's second straight loss. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

