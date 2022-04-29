How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

On Friday night in NHL action, the Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Devils.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season almost over, the playoffs are starting to heat up and getting ready to begin. Fans cannot wait to watch playoff hockey but there are still some good regular-season games left to be played. One of those matchups tonight will feature the Red Wings traveling to New Jersey to take on the Devils.

How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Coming into tonight's game, the Red Wings have had a rough all-around year. Detroit is just 31-40-10 and has a lot of work to do in the upcoming offseason. In their last game, the Red Wings ended up losing to the Maple Leafs by a final score of 3-0.

On the other side of the ice, the Devils are also struggling through what has been a bad year. New Jersey is just 27-45-9 and will also have a lot of work to do in the offseason. Last time out, the Devils ended up losing to the Hurricanes by a final score of 6-3.

While neither of these teams will make a playoff appearance, this should still be a fun game to watch. Both of these teams would like to end the year on a positive note. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

