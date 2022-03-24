Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings and Islanders are set to face off against each other Thursday night in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down, teams are making their final pushes to get into the playoffs. Unfortunately for some teams, there is just a slight chance to get in, and those teams are simply looking to finish the year strong. One matchup featuring two of those teams will occur tonight between the Red Wings and Islanders.

How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before tonight's game, the Red Wings are 26-30-7 and are not expected to come anywhere close to the playoffs. Detroit has had a rough season, but it should not be viewed as a pushover. Last time out, the Red Wings beat the Flyers by a final score of 6-3.

On the other side of the rink, the Islanders are in a better position than the Red Wings, but they are just 27-25-9. That leaves them 17 points behind the Capitals for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders are fresh off a 3-0 win over the Senators and would like to keep rattling off wins to work their way up in the standings.

This game may not feature two elite teams, but it should be good to watch. Both of these teams have struggled but still have talent. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
