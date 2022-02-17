Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Eastern Conference teams battle it out, as the Red Wings travel to one of the best teams at home, the Rangers.

The Red Wings are 22-22-6 this season, ranking No. 9 in the East and No. 5 in the Atlantic Division. They are just 7-13-3 on the road, which doesn't speak volumes for them traveling to New York in this match.

They are also just 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, losing their last match 7-4 on the road against the Wild. Detroit is led by Dylan Larkin, who has 51 points on 25 goals (team-high) and 26 assists. 

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers are the No. 5 team in the East with 66 points from a 31-13-4 record. They are one point behind Carolina and one ahead of Toronto. Even worse for Detroit, they are one of the best teams on their home ice with a 16-4 record at home.

They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and bring a three-game winning streak into the match after beating the Kraken, Panthers and Bruins. This team is led by All-Star Chris Kreider, who has 47 points on a team-high 33 goals.

New York is projected to beat Detroit by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -200. Detroit's money line is +170. The total projected goals scored in this match is Over/Under 6.0 goals.

