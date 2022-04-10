How to Watch Sabres at Lightning

The Lightning are in a bit of unfamiliar territory heading into their home game against the Sabres. All season they hadn't lost four games in a row. They had several stints where they lost three, but never four. That all changed in their last game when they dropped to the Bruins 2-1 in overtime. All the regulation scoring happened early in the second period.



Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The tie was broken by Charlie Coyle in the extra period. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was lights out earning the third star by stopping 35 goals but it just wasn't quite enough. That's two overtime or shootout losses in this four-game span but they're going to have to have a better offensive performance if they are going to win here tonight against Buffalo. The Lightning are likely to make the playoffs once again but they are now fourth in their division. They'll need to build up more momentum before the playoffs begin if they are going to go for the threepeat.

The Sabres meanwhile have lost two games in a row to two division leaders in Carolina and Florida. In their last game against the Panthers, the Sabres came just one goal shy of victory. Buffalo was up 3-1 after the first period but let up three unanswered goals thereafter. Even with the Lightning's recent struggles, the road doesn't get any easier travelling to Tampa.

