How to Watch Sabres at Panthers

The Sabres will hit the road to take on the Panthers in Florida on Friday night in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season quickly winding down and the playoffs gearing up to start, teams are making their final pushes towards the postseason. Every single game at this point in the year becomes important for hopeful contenders. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Sabres traveling to Florida to take on the Panthers.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Ahead of tonight's game, the Sabres are 26-35-11 and have already been eliminated from postseason contention. While the season did not go as planned for Buffalo, the team would still like to finish off the year strong. Last time out, the Sabres ended up losing to the Hurricanes by a final score of 5-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Panthers are without a doubt a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Florida has gone 49-15-6 this season and has shown no signs of slowing down with the postseason right around the corner. The Panthers are fresh off of a big 7-6 win over the Maple Leafs in their last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Even though the Panthers are heavily favored to win, the Sabres aren't a team that will go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

