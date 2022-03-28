How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks

On Monday night, the Sabres look to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit Chicago to take on the Blackhawks.

The Sabres head into Monday's game after playing five straight games that have gone to overtime or a shootout. Buffalo is 3-2 during this crazy stretch but has lost the last two.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Buffalo was coming off its best stretch of the year as it had won five of six but lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals and then 5-4 in overtime at the Rangers.

Despite the losses, the Sabres are playing great hockey and will look to continue that on Monday night against the Blackhawks.

Chicago returns home on Monday after playing three games out west, where it went 2-1.

The Blackhawks beat the Ducks 4-2 and then knocked off the Kings 4-3 in a shootout. Unfortunately, they blew a three-goal lead on Saturday in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Like the Sabres, they are playing good hockey and will look to continue that with a big home win before they head to Florida for two games against the Lightning and Panthers.

