How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Sabres will hit the road to take on the Bruins in Boston.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is almost over and the playoffs are ready to get underway. With that in mind, teams are looking to finish out the season strong. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Sabres hitting the road to face off against the Bruins in Boston.

How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Sabres have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time. Despite that fact, they would still like to finish out the year on a positive note to have some momentum heading into the offseason. Buffalo is fresh off of a big 5-3 win over the Islanders to win its fourth straight game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bruins are preparing for a hopeful postseason run. They hold a 50-25-5 record coming into tonight's game. The Bruins are coming off of a big 4-2 victory over the Panthers in their last outing.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Bruins are favored to win, the Sabres have been hot as of late. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

