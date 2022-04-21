Sabres vs. Devils Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sabres go for three wins in a row when they travel to Newark to take on the Devils.

As the season winds down to its last week, these two clubs might not look like they're playing for much on paper. While the fight for the playoffs may be over, there is a lot to look forward to for the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. 

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils are, of course, without Jack Hughes, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. 

In the meantime, both teams are coming off wins. Buffalo has won back-to-back games against Philadelphia. Tage Thompson is leading Buffalo in goals and points, and he showed no signs of slowing down when he scored two goals in the last game against the Flyers. Look for the Sabres to keep up that offensive momentum tonight, even on the road. 

The Devils played spoiler in their last game, which resulted in a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. They dominated most of the way, too, as Vegas didn't score its second goal until it was almost over. The Golden Knights needed that game to gain ground on Los Angeles to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Pacific division. This game tonight will be a very even matchup as both are fighting to the very end regardless of circumstances.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18116384
