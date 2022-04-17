How to Watch Sabres at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sabres and Flyers complete a home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday.

After the two teams played in Buffalo on Saturday night, a 4-3 win for the Sabres, the Flyers host the Sabres in the second leg of a home-and-home on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers Today

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a second-period offensive outburst for Buffalo, who scored four goals in the period to rally from an early 2-0 deficit to get the win on Saturday night.

Along with Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin had a two-point night with a goal and assist, Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also found the back of the net during Buffalo’s dominant second period. Okposo reached 20 goals for the third time in his career.

As for the Flyers, Travis Konecny gave Philadelphia hope when the Flyers briefly retook the lead with Konecny making the score 3-2 in the second period. But Buffalo would get the final two goals of the period, and held on to the lead to get the win.

In a matchup between two non-playoff teams, Buffalo and Philadelphia will face off again on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

NHL

