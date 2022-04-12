Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, the Maple Leafs (47-19-6) clinched a playoff berth but still trail the Panthers by eight points for the Atlantic Division title race. On Tuesday night, Toronto hosts the Sabres (26-37-11) with a chance to make up some ground.
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:
Game Date: April 12, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: MSG-B
Toronto has won two straight and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games, yet has lost a point to Florida as the Panthers are on a 9-1-0 tear with seven consecutive victories.
Auston Matthews is making a Hart Trophy bid with an NHL-best 58 goals with 99 points, including eight markers in his last five games. He had two goals in the Leafs' playoff-clinching win over the Canadiens on Saturday. Captain John Tavares scored his 26th goal of the season in the second period in the 3-2 victory.
Buffalo has three straight losses and was shut out by the Lightning 5-0 on Sunday. The Sabres have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are led by Tage Thompson (32 goals, 58 points) and Jeff Skinner (30 goals, 54 points).
But Buffalo has been a thorn in the side of the Leafs this season, winning two of the first three meetings. That includes a 5-2 victory on March 13 in the Heritage Classic at Tim Horton's Field in Hamilton, Canada. Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the win for the Sabres.
