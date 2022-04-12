Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Red-hot Maple Leafs look for a third straight victory when they host the Sabres on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs (47-19-6) clinched a playoff berth but still trail the Panthers by eight points for the Atlantic Division title race. On Tuesday night, Toronto hosts the Sabres (26-37-11) with a chance to make up some ground.

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG-B

Toronto has won two straight and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games, yet has lost a point to Florida as the Panthers are on a 9-1-0 tear with seven consecutive victories.

Auston Matthews is making a Hart Trophy bid with an NHL-best 58 goals with 99 points, including eight markers in his last five games. He had two goals in the Leafs' playoff-clinching win over the Canadiens on Saturday. Captain John Tavares scored his 26th goal of the season in the second period in the 3-2 victory.

Buffalo has three straight losses and was shut out by the Lightning 5-0 on Sunday. The Sabres have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are led by Tage Thompson (32 goals, 58 points) and Jeff Skinner (30 goals, 54 points).

But Buffalo has been a thorn in the side of the Leafs this season, winning two of the first three meetings. That includes a 5-2 victory on March 13 in the Heritage Classic at Tim Horton's Field in Hamilton, Canada. Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the win for the Sabres.

