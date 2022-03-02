Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maple Leafs look to go for four straight wins as they host the Sabres.

The Sabres could benefit from the puck breaking their way tonight. Not much has bounced their way since back-to-back wins in the middle of February. A couple of games later they took the best team in the NHL to the brink as they were tied with the Avalanche in the third period, but they couldn't close it out. 

They have now lost six games in a row and will look to climb out of their slump when they travel across the Canadian border to face off against their closest rival: the Maple Leafs. 

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Buffalo is in the midst of a tough six-game road stretch but will head home after this game in Toronto. The Sabres will be flying from Dallas where they dropped their game against the Stars, 4-2. The Stars goalie Jake Oettinger proved to be too much, as he made 38 stops and the Sabres just couldn't keep up with their offense. Toronto has arguably more firepower, so the Sabres will have to get off to a much quicker start tonight. 

The Maple Leafs are trending in the right direction since their three-game losing streak. They have won their last three. They've scored 18 goals in those three games highlighted by a 10-7 arcade game against the Red Wings. They followed that up by beating a good Capitals team 5-3 on Monday. Expect this to be a high-scoring game from both teams. 

Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena.
