San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and teammates celebrate after the goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9) and the San Jose Sharks (22-22-5) meet in Anaheim, California on February 22, 2022 at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank ninth in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Honda Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Ducks -1.5 5.5

Anaheim and San Jose Stats

The Ducks are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Sharks are 21st in goals allowed (3.1).

The Sharks are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Ducks are 19th in goals allowed (3.0).

Anaheim has a -1 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.

The Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.9% of penalties).

The Ducks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 50 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has 23 goals and 27 assists in 44 games.

Tomas Hertl has scored 40 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 18 assists.

Logan Couture has 35 points so far, including 15 goals and 20 assists.

Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has been a major player for Anaheim this season, with 44 points in 47 games.

Trevor Zegras has 13 goals and 25 assists to total 38 points (0.8 per game).

Sonny Milano has 11 goals and 18 assists for Anaheim.

John Gibson has allowed 102 goals (2.77 goals against average) and recorded 1075 saves.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

