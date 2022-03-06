How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) and the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) meet in Anaheim, California on March 6, 2022 at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference (61 points), while the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (54 points).
How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ducks
-1.5
5.5
Anaheim and San Jose Stats
- The Ducks score 2.9 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (20th).
- The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Ducks are 19th defensively (3.0 against).
- Anaheim has a -8 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
- San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -25 (-0.5 per game).
- On the power play, the Ducks have scored 41 goals (on 25.8% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).
- The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 24 goals and 29 assists in 50 games for San Jose add up to 53 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has scored 42 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 20 assists.
- Logan Couture has earned 18 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
Anaheim Impact Players
- One of Anaheim's top contributing offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 47 points (28 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 17:21 per game.
- Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's offensive options, contributing 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
- Ryan Getzlaf has 31 total points for Anaheim, with three goals and 28 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz has conceded 44 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 489 saves with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)
