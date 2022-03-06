Feb 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) and the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) meet in Anaheim, California on March 6, 2022 at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference (61 points), while the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (54 points).

How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Ducks -1.5 5.5

Anaheim and San Jose Stats

The Ducks score 2.9 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (20th).

The Sharks are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Ducks are 19th defensively (3.0 against).

Anaheim has a -8 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.

San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -25 (-0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 41 goals (on 25.8% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).

The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 24 goals and 29 assists in 50 games for San Jose add up to 53 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has scored 42 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 20 assists.

Logan Couture has earned 18 goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Anaheim Impact Players

One of Anaheim's top contributing offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 47 points (28 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 17:21 per game.

Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's offensive options, contributing 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Ryan Getzlaf has 31 total points for Anaheim, with three goals and 28 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has conceded 44 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 489 saves with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

