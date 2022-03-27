San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Sharks (28-28-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (27-28-11) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on March 26, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 13th and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 6

San Jose and Anaheim Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Ducks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).

The Ducks put up 2.8 goals per game (184 in 66 games), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (201 in 64).

San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.

Anaheim has a -26 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.

On the power play, the Sharks have scored 33 goals (on 18.6% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 36 (killing off 81% of penalties, 11th in league).

The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 62 points in 59 games (27 goals and 35 assists).

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) to the team.

Logan Couture has scored 21 goals and added 26 assists through 60 games for San Jose.

James Reimer has allowed 98 goals (2.81 goals against average) and recorded 1063 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has collected 30 goals and 23 assists in 60 games for Anaheim, good for 53 points.

Trevor Zegras has totaled 47 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 31 assists.

Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leading scorers on the team with 34 total points (seven goals and 27 assists).

John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league), with 1333 total saves, allowing 142 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Mahura: Day To Day (Illness), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness), Troy Terry: Day To Day (Illness)

