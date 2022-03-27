San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier (28) looks to make a pass in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier (28) looks to make a pass in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (28-28-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (27-28-11) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on March 26, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 13th and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Anaheim

Sharks vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Sharks

-1.5

6

San Jose and Anaheim Stats

  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Ducks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
  • The Ducks put up 2.8 goals per game (184 in 66 games), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (201 in 64).
  • San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • Anaheim has a -26 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
  • On the power play, the Sharks have scored 33 goals (on 18.6% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 36 (killing off 81% of penalties, 11th in league).
  • The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 62 points in 59 games (27 goals and 35 assists).
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
  • Logan Couture has scored 21 goals and added 26 assists through 60 games for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has allowed 98 goals (2.81 goals against average) and recorded 1063 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has collected 30 goals and 23 assists in 60 games for Anaheim, good for 53 points.
  • Trevor Zegras has totaled 47 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 31 assists.
  • Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leading scorers on the team with 34 total points (seven goals and 27 assists).
  • John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league), with 1333 total saves, allowing 142 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Mahura: Day To Day (Illness), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness), Troy Terry: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17951415
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Kings

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_17964118
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) makes a save of a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) in a shoot out at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier (28) looks to make a pass in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17964115
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_17968523
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy