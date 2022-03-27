San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (28-28-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (27-28-11) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on March 26, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 13th and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
6
San Jose and Anaheim Stats
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Ducks are conceding 3.2 (22nd).
- The Ducks put up 2.8 goals per game (184 in 66 games), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (201 in 64).
- San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
- Anaheim has a -26 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
- On the power play, the Sharks have scored 33 goals (on 18.6% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 36 (killing off 81% of penalties, 11th in league).
- The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities).
San Jose Impact Players
- One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 62 points in 59 games (27 goals and 35 assists).
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
- Logan Couture has scored 21 goals and added 26 assists through 60 games for San Jose.
- James Reimer has allowed 98 goals (2.81 goals against average) and recorded 1063 saves.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has collected 30 goals and 23 assists in 60 games for Anaheim, good for 53 points.
- Trevor Zegras has totaled 47 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 31 assists.
- Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leading scorers on the team with 34 total points (seven goals and 27 assists).
- John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league), with 1333 total saves, allowing 142 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Mahura: Day To Day (Illness), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness), Troy Terry: Day To Day (Illness)
