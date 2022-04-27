San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in San Jose, California between the San Jose Sharks (32-35-12) and Anaheim Ducks (30-36-14) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 76 points) and the Ducks 13th (74 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Anaheim

Date Home Away Result 3/26/2022 Sharks Ducks 4-1 SJ 3/6/2022 Ducks Sharks 3-2 (F/OT) ANA 2/22/2022 Ducks Sharks 4-3 (F/SO) ANA

San Jose and Anaheim Stats

The Sharks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed (3.3).

The Ducks are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).

San Jose has a -43 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.

Anaheim's goal differential is -40 on the season (21st in the NHL).

The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).

The Ducks have scored 47 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 31 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 76 points. He has 35 goals and 41 assists this season.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 64 points (0.8 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 34 assists.

Brent Burns' 53 points this season have come via nine goals and 44 assists.

James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 66 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up 37 goals and 29 assists in 73 games.

Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 21 goals and 38 assists.

Cam Fowler has netted nine goals on the season, chipping in 33 assists.

John Gibson has played 55 games this season, conceding 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1612 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.