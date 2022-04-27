San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in San Jose, California between the San Jose Sharks (32-35-12) and Anaheim Ducks (30-36-14) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 76 points) and the Ducks 13th (74 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Anaheim

DateHomeAwayResult

3/26/2022

Sharks

Ducks

4-1 SJ

3/6/2022

Ducks

Sharks

3-2 (F/OT) ANA

2/22/2022

Ducks

Sharks

4-3 (F/SO) ANA

San Jose and Anaheim Stats

  • The Sharks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed (3.3).
  • The Ducks are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
  • San Jose has a -43 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
  • Anaheim's goal differential is -40 on the season (21st in the NHL).
  • The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).
  • The Ducks have scored 47 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 31 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 76 points. He has 35 goals and 41 assists this season.
  • Tomas Hertl has racked up 64 points (0.8 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 34 assists.
  • Brent Burns' 53 points this season have come via nine goals and 44 assists.
  • James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry's 66 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up 37 goals and 29 assists in 73 games.
  • Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 21 goals and 38 assists.
  • Cam Fowler has netted nine goals on the season, chipping in 33 assists.
  • John Gibson has played 55 games this season, conceding 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1612 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
