San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in San Jose, California between the San Jose Sharks (32-35-12) and Anaheim Ducks (30-36-14) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 76 points) and the Ducks 13th (74 points) in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Anaheim
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/26/2022
Sharks
Ducks
4-1 SJ
3/6/2022
Ducks
Sharks
3-2 (F/OT) ANA
2/22/2022
Ducks
Sharks
4-3 (F/SO) ANA
San Jose and Anaheim Stats
- The Sharks are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed (3.3).
- The Ducks are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
- San Jose has a -43 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
- Anaheim's goal differential is -40 on the season (21st in the NHL).
- The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).
- The Ducks have scored 47 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 31 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 76 points. He has 35 goals and 41 assists this season.
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 64 points (0.8 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 34 assists.
- Brent Burns' 53 points this season have come via nine goals and 44 assists.
- James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (16th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry's 66 points are important for Anaheim. He has put up 37 goals and 29 assists in 73 games.
- Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 21 goals and 38 assists.
- Cam Fowler has netted nine goals on the season, chipping in 33 assists.
- John Gibson has played 55 games this season, conceding 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1612 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)
