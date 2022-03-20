San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers (92) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) and teammates celebrate after the goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (26-27-8) host the Arizona Coyotes (20-37-4) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th while the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 6

San Jose and Arizona Stats

The Sharks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Coyotes are conceding 3.5 (27th).

On average, the Coyotes post 2.6 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (19th).

San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -34.

Arizona's goal differential is -57 on the season (27th in the league).

On the power play, the Sharks have scored 33 goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 49 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 31st in league).

The Coyotes have scored 20 power-play goals (on 12.9% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 22 (killing off 86.3% of penalties, third in league).

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 58 points in 56 games (25 goals and 33 assists).

Tomas Hertl has picked up 49 points (0.8 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 24 assists.

Logan Couture has 45 total points for San Jose, with 20 goals and 25 assists.

Adin Hill has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 34 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 61 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16.3%.

Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 42 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 24 assists in 42 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a key player on offense for Arizona with 10 goals and 28 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (35th in the league), with 1033 total saves, allowing 108 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.