San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The San Jose Sharks celebrate a goal by forward Tomas Hertl (48) against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Wednesday includes the San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference (66 points), while the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (45 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Arizona

Sharks vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Sharks

-162

6

San Jose and Arizona Stats

  • The Sharks are 28th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Coyotes are 29th in goals conceded (3.6).
  • The Coyotes score 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.1 (20th).
  • San Jose is -31 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.
  • Arizona is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -69.
  • The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.9% of penalties).
  • The Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.8% of penalties).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 63 points are important for Arizona. He has 28 goals and 35 assists in 66 games.
  • Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere is among the top offensive players on the team with 41 total points (10 goals and 31 assists).
  • Karel Vejmelka has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league), with 1190 total saves, allowing 126 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has been a major player for San Jose this season, with 65 points in 60 games.
  • Tomas Hertl has 54 points (0.8 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • Logan Couture has scored 21 goals and added 26 assists through 60 games for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has conceded 99 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 1090 saves with a .917 save percentage (12th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
30
2022

San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
