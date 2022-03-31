San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The San Jose Sharks celebrate a goal by forward Tomas Hertl (48) against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Wednesday includes the San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference (66 points), while the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (45 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. San Jose

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Arizona

Favorite Moneyline Total Sharks -162 6

San Jose and Arizona Stats

The Sharks are 28th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Coyotes are 29th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Coyotes score 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Sharks are conceding 3.1 (20th).

San Jose is -31 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.

Arizona is 30th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -69.

The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.9% of penalties).

The Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.8% of penalties).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 63 points are important for Arizona. He has 28 goals and 35 assists in 66 games.

Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.

Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere is among the top offensive players on the team with 41 total points (10 goals and 31 assists).

Karel Vejmelka has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league), with 1190 total saves, allowing 126 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has been a major player for San Jose this season, with 65 points in 60 games.

Tomas Hertl has 54 points (0.8 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 28 assists.

Logan Couture has scored 21 goals and added 26 assists through 60 games for San Jose.

James Reimer has conceded 99 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 1090 saves with a .917 save percentage (12th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

